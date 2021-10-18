TMC condemns communal violence in B’desh

Trinamul Congress state general secretary and party’s spokesperson Kunal Ghosh condemned the communal disturbances in Comilla and Noakhali in Bangladesh and asked the people of West Bengal not to post any provocative messages on social media which may further deteriorate the situation in Bangladesh and cause communal disturbances in West Bengal’s border areas.

Mr Ghosh also cautioned the people of Bengal not to play into the hands of either Hindu or Muslim fundamentalist forces. He said when Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was trying hard to curb the communal violence in Comilla and Noakhali while common people and civil society in Bangladesh are protesting against such attack and alleged killings of innocent people, “its not the correct time to make provocative statements,” he said.

“We should not forget that in Bangladesh, elections are on the anvil, so Muslim fundamentalists forces in Bangladesh are trying to discredit the Sheikh Hasina government by disrupting communal harmony,” the Trinamul spokesperson said.

He said those who organised the Durga Puja in Comila, definitely did not put the Holy Quran under Goddess feet. “Someone with malafide intention must have done so,” he said.He strongly condemned the communal flare-up in Noakhali and Comilla.

He asked the Union government to intervene, adding that if necessary the Trinamul can speak to the High Commissioners of both countries. Mr Ghosh, however, said, “there is no need for the BJP leaders in West Bengal to politicise this issue and create communal disturbances.”

“We too have incidents like Lakhimpur Kheri where innocent farmers are mowed down by a minister’s son. In Assam, a photographer jumped on the dead body of a 12-year-old boy when he was killed in police firing.”

This is an international matter and we have to maintain certain protocols, he added. Meanwhile, a procession from ISKCON today submitted a representation to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner’s office against ransacking of an ISKCON temple in Noakhali.

The violence erupted in Bangladesh’s Cumilla after rumours spread through social media about the alleged desecration of the Quran at a Durga Puja venue on the bank of Nanuar Dighi and Hindu temples were vandalised by mobs during Durga Puja celebrations.

At least four people were killed during clashes at Hajiganj sub-district in Chandpur bordering Cumilla on Wednesday and dozens injured in clashes in multiple districts. The violence later spread to a number of Durga Puja venues in Noakhali, Chandpur, Cox’s Bazaar, Chattogram, Chapainawabganj, Pabna, Moulvibazara and Kurigram.

On Friday, a mob allegedly attacked an ISKCON temple in Noakhali district and at least one of its members was killed.