TMC candidate Basunia files papers, confident of win

Trinamul Congress candidate from Cooch Behar, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia filed his nomination papers today.

After filling papers, speaking to reporters Mr Basunia, MLA from Sitai in Cooch Behar, said, “People of Cooch Behar want to curb the menace of gangster-led by the BJP candidate Nisith Pramanik. I am confident my party will take on him and the election results will go in favour of the Trinamul Congress. I will celebrate it on 4th June.”

Trinamul Congress leader Udayan Guha, minister for north Bengal development department (NBDD), said today, “When Nisith Pramanik is contesting Lok Sabha polls, political tension will continue in Dinhata. But the political heat wave will come down after the sun sets.”

Notably, BJP candidate Nisith Pramanik, who was elected as an MP from Cooch Behar in 2019, is trying hard to retain the seat. Mr Pramanik, being a minister of state for home affairs, has set a strong base in Cooch Behar over the past two years.

On the other hand, chairman of Rajbanshi Bhasha Academy, Banshi Badan Barman today claimed that the Cooch Behar people, belonging to the Rajbanshi community, will go in favour of the Trinamul Congress.

“Rajbanshi people believe in practicing political decisions. They will never run after dreams, which were showcased by the BJP. Since the Rajbanshi people have been benefited by the state government’s various schemes, they would extend support to the ruling party candidates in Cooch Behar and in North Bengal. Rajbanshi people do not betray a beneficent party,” Mr Barman said.

According to political observers in north Bengal, people in rural belt, despite communal polarization, many people have discussed about the Trinamul Congress as they received payment of 100 days’ job in the bank account from the state government’s exchequer.

On the other hand, women, especially beneficiaries of Lakshmir Bhandar are also happy with chief minister Mamata Banerjee after she has increased monthly financial assistance recently.