TMC blames Shah for singling out Bengal, Bihar

Trinamul Congress came down heavily on the Union home minister Amit Shah for his double standard on singling out West Bengal and Bihar for perpetrating violence during Ram Navami processions.

Trinamul tweeted: “[email protected] shows double standard in addressing Ram Navami violence. Goes all ballistic on Opposition ruled states West Bengal and Bihar. Takes no action against @BJP 4 India& allies ruled states, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and UP. Rules for thee but not for me, much?”

Trinamul leaders said in West Bengal a BJP supporter was found brandishing a pistol and was arrested. No statement to condemn the incident was made by any BJP leader. Mr Shah is silent about the violence that took place in Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh during Ram Navami processions, Trinamul Congress leaders alleged.

They said the BJP was trying to malign West Bengal after they had failed to make any dent in the 2021 Assembly election. Meanwhile, Trinamul Congress MPs, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O’ Brien wrote a letter to Union minister for rural development and panchayat raj Giriraj Singh, today and sought an appointment with him. Mr O’Brien alleged that Mr Singh’s office had misinformed TMC MPs when they had gone to see him in his office.