TMC-backed doctors’ platform takes shape

Yet another platform of doctors reportedly backed by the ruling Trinamul Congress was floated on Monday aiming to counter medics and medical students allegedly belonging to the opposition camps like CPM and SUCI.

The new platform, Progressive Health Association (PGA), headed by the commerce and industries minister Dr Sashi Panja was formed today, at a time when Progressive Doctors Association (PDA), the oldest body formed by Trinamul Congress-backed doctors in 2011 still exists.

While speaking to reporters Dr Panja, president of the PGA, today said, “The existing PDA will merge with our association. Many members, including seniors of the PDA have already joined with us. With initiatives of the chief minister, this new platform is formed today to work in coordination with the state government and stakeholders in healthcare facilities.”

“We will protect interests of both doctors and patients for better healthcare services in public sector facilities across the state. Our aim is also keep watch on doctors whether they are aware of their responsibilities while serving patients. From now, the PGA will also prevent people (doctors) who are creating mess like organising strikes in government hospitals and medical colleges so that uninterrupted services can be given to patients,” she said.

“We will also urge the state government to make punitive measures stronger as per stringent law to prevent disruptive hooliganism inside hospitals. It’s true that in some issues they (PDA) were not proactive to handle situation erupted in government healthcare facilities,” she said when reporters asked her about apparently inactive role of the PDA during and after the heinous rape and murder of the woman doctor at R G Kar Hospital on 9 August last year, which triggering doctors’ protest and people’s outrage across the country.

Some doctors said that with strong initiatives of the chief minister the PGA was formed owing to dissatisfying performance of the PDA that was formed initially by prominent Trinamul Congress leaders like Dr Nirmal Majhi, suspended MP Dr Santanu Sen and many others.

The minister said, “We have applied for registration of our new body, PGA where both medical and paramedical staff of government healthcare services will be asked to become members. Many serving teaching doctors, medical officers and chief medical officers of health have already become members of this organisation.”