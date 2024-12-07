Three star facility in Jhargram

A three-star like hotel was inaugurated in Jhargram, the most popular tourist destination in Bengal.

Subarnarekha Inn, situated in the heart of Jhargram town will provide all modern amenities to the guests.

Jhargram is coming up as the most popular tourist destination. There are hotels both state run and private, homestays and farm stays. People visit the district throughout the year.

Advertisement

After coming to power in 2011, chief minister Mamata Banerjee went to the district many times to win the confidence of the people. Jhargram was under the control of Maoists for several years in the Left Front regime. People had stopped visiting the district apprehending trouble. Sumit Dutta, founder Jhargram tourism said the three-star like hotel that was opened today will invite domestic and foreign guests