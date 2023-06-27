Three of a family die in road mishap

Three people died in a road accident near VIP Road in Lake Town after a bus collided with a stationary four-wheeler last night. The deceased have been identified as Srikanta Rathi, Shibshankar Rathi, and Kamala Rathi, all from the same family.

The accident occurred near VIP Road in Lake Town around midnight on Sunday. The car was parked on the side of the road when a bus of Route 44, travelling from Baguiati to Ultadanga, allegedly lost control and collided with the car at high speed.The deceased were inside the car. Police from Lake Town police station reached the scene.

The three individuals were rescued from the car and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. However, the hospital later confirmed that they had succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Both the bus and the car sustained significant damage in the accident. Authorities are investigating why the Route 44 bus was travelling at high speed towards Ultadanga in the late hours. Reckless driving is believed to be the cause of the accident.

The bus was empty at the time of the incident, leading the police to suspect that it may have been stolen or someone was attempting to escape using the bus. However, the police stated that detailed information will be confirmed only after the investigation is complete.