Three mothers still critical at SSKM

The conditions of three mothers undergoing treatment at the state-run SSKM Hospital cum Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (IPGME&R) since Sunday night are still critical.

Mampi Singh and Nasreen Khatoon have been kept in the critical care unit (CCU) with life-support systems like ventilators while Minara Bibi is in the intensive therapeutic unit (ITU) of the premier teaching hospital.

Five mothers Rekha Shau, Mamoni Ruidas, Mampi Singh, Minara Bibi and Nasrin Khatoon fell critically showing systems of kidney and lung ailments after giving births of babies at the government Midnapore Medical College Hospital (MMCH) on Wednesday. Mamoni died at the MMCH on Friday while the condition of three others except Rekha deteriorated drastically.

It’s alleged that all of them fell ill after they were administered with Ringer Lactate (RL) intravenous (IV) fluids supplied by the Paschim Banga Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd.

A five-member medical board has already been formed by the state government to monitor the health condition of the three mothers admitted to the SSKM Hospital. They were rushed to the hospital from the MMCH through the green corridor on Sunday night after their condition deteriorated.

On Tuesday, the number of members in the medical board was increased with the inclusion of several other experts in different disciplines considering the critical conditions of the patients.

Mampi and Nasreen have developed severe kidney problems while Minara has lung infections, according to sources at the SSKM Hospital.