Sujoy Krishna Bhadra at SSKM after fainting in correctional home

Sujoy Krishna Bhadra, who is infamously given the moniker ‘Kalighater Kaku’ and one of the prime accused in the alleged recruitment scam in different state-run and state-aided schools across West Bengal was admitted to state-run SSKM Hospital cum Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (IPGME&R) on Monday after he lost his consciousness at Presidency correctional home.

Mr Bhadra fell ill before he was scheduled to be produced before the special court of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the multi-crore rupee scam. He was rushed to the state-run SSKM Hospital where doctors attended to him in the critical care unit (CCU) at the hospital and advised several investigations, including CT scan.

Advertisement

Sources in the SSKM Hospital said that the patient showed symptoms of sodium-potassium imbalance and cardiac problems.

Advertisement

More than a year ago, Mr Bhadra had undergone a cardiac surgery at a premier private hospital along the EM Bypass.

Today, his lawyer appealed to the ED’s special court seeking its permission to shift the client to a private hospital from SSKM Hospital after his condition deteriorated. The court approved him to get him admitted to the private healthcare unit.

He has not yet been shifted to the private healthcare unit till this evening so far.

Following Mr Bhadra’s severe illness, framing of charge sheet by the ED in connection with the alleged scam involving recruitment of primary school teachers in the state has been stayed by the court.

The central investigating agency was scheduled to frame the charge sheet in the court today. All accused like Partha Chatterjee, former education minister, his aide Arpita Mukherjee, Mr Bhadra and others in the teachers’ recruitment case are supposed to appear before the court when the investigating agency files the charge sheet. Mr Bhadra suddenly fell ill losing his consciousness this morning inside the Presidency correctional home.

The investigating agency urged the court seeking arrangements of adequate security personnel for Mr Bhadra when he is shifted to the private hospital. During hearing in the court the ED feared that Mr Bhadra might flee on the way to the private hospital if adequate security arrangements are not given by the Kolkata Police for him.

The court has approved the appeal of the ED and next hearing of the case would be held on 2 January.

It has also asked to submit the medical report of Mr Bhadra in detail the same day.