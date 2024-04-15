Three injured following clash at Diamond Harbour

Two persons and a child were injured following a clash at Rabindranagar in Diamond Harbour today. Clashes erupted between two Trinamul factions over land encroachment in the Guljari Bag area of Ward 4 of Rabindranagar in Diamond Harbour constituency, resulting in injuries to two individuals, while a child received a bomb splinter injury.

Local residents reported that amidst the unrest, bombs started to explode in the area, with approximately 25 blasts reported. Gunshots are also heard, with locals stating that three rounds were fired. A child is reported injured by bomb splinters, and another two persons were seriously wounded. They are admitted to the SSKM Hospital in critical condition. Upon receiving reports of the incident, a large contingent of police, including RAF, was dispatched from Rabindranagar Police Station to the scene.

Prior to this, a similar incident of bombing occurred in the same location on 18 March. A local resident recounted: “Golab, Minu, and another person were throwing bombs, threatening to wipe out the whole area. They threw a bomb near my house where my elderly mother resides. They were saying they will blow us up.” So far, there has been no response from the local Trinamul leadership regarding this incident

