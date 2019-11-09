West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) today cancelled the licenses of three doctors of a premier private hospital situated on EM Bypass for three months for negligence in treatment of Kuheli Chakraborty, a toddler, about two-and-a-half-year’s ago.

Kuheli was brought to the hospital for colonoscopy but proper care could not be taken for about 12 hours since her admission to the hospital on 15 April in 2017.

She was not even given any food for so many hours at the hospital because of the test scheduled for the same day.

She was given overdose of anaesthesia drugs next day for the colonoscopy and this allegedly caused her death.

The incident had rocked state after her parents lodged complaints with the WBMC and concerned bodies including health department.

Considering the charges of negligence in treatment, the West Bengal Medical Council issued an order against three doctors, anaesthesiologist, paediatric surgeon and medicine expert, of the hospital.