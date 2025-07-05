After WBMC move, ex-MP moves HC

A day after the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) on Thursday cancelled his medical registration on charge of ‘guilty of infamous conduct, Mr Santanu Sen, former MP of Trinamul Congress, on Friday moved the Calcutta High Court (HC) challenging the WBMC move against him.

The WBMC also suspended Mr Sen for allegedly making unsubstantiated claims about possessing a foreign medical degree during practice and removed his name from the register of registered practitioners maintained by the council for two years.

Today, Mr Sen, a former Trinamul councillor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) filed a petition in the court of Justice Amrita Sinha Roy against the state medical council.

“I won’t sit idle if anyone does conspiracy and cancels my hard-earned academic qualification. I will fight it legally and am sure I will win the fight against the conspiracy,” he told media today.

With the WBMC move cancelling his registration, Mr Sen is no more a doctor from now and he won’t also be allowed to attend to patients using his medical registration number on any documents including prescriptions.

The WBMC headed by its president Dr Sudipto Roy, Trinamul Congress MLA, and other members on Thursday held a hearing at the council office at Salt Lake, where the former Rajya Sabha member of the ruling party was also present.

“Santanu Sen has been suspended for two years’ period after he failed to give a satisfactory reply about the foreign medical degree he has been using during practice. Besides, coming up with a certificate, he could not furnish further documents to establish his claims, and whether reference to such degrees can be made during practice in this manner,” Dr Roy said.

Earlier, Mr Sen was removed from the state medical council as a state government-nominated member last year after openly differed with the Trinamul Congress during the R G Kar hospital rape and murder case.