HC rejected WBMC move to cancel medical registration of Dr Santanu Sen

The Calcutta High Court on Monday rejected the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC)’s move to cancel medical registration of Dr Santanu Sen, former MP of Trinamul Congress.

A day after the WBMC on Thursday cancelled his medical registration on charge of ‘guilty of infamous conduct, Mr Sen, the suspended Trinamul Congress leader, on Friday moved the HC challenging the council’s move against him.

The WBMC also suspended Mr Sen for allegedly making unsubstantiated claims about possessing a foreign medical degree FRCP during practice and removed his name from the register of registered practitioners maintained by the council for two years.

Today, a hearing of the case was held in the court of the Justice Amrita Sinha Roy.

In her observation, Justice Sinha Roy said: “It’s a no-speaking cryptic order.” The reasons behind cancelling Dr Sen’s medical registration were not informed to him by the state medical council. The council should have followed proper process before taking steps against him, the court observed.

Rejecting the council’s move to cancel his registration the court directed it to send all inquiry reports in connection with the charges of claims about his foreign medical degree to him.

Justice Sinha Roy directed that he could practice as usual mentioning ‘Dr’ before his name.

Dr Sen told reporters today: “I will mention again the FRCP degree as additional qualification as usual and do practice also. The medical council, headed by Dr Sudipta Roy has been trying to harass me illegally. It’s intentional and a planned conspiracy against me.”

“I won’t sit idle if anyone conspires and cancels my hard-earned academic qualification. I will fight it legally and am sure I will win the fight against the conspiracy,” he had told media on 4 July after filing the petition against the state medical council.

Dr Roy, Trinamul Congress MLA, and other members on 3 July held a hearing at the council office at Salt Lake where Dr Sen, former Rajya Sabha MP of the ruling party in the state, was also present.

“Santanu Sen has been suspended for two years’ period after he failed to give a satisfactory reply about the foreign medical degree he has been using during practice. Besides, coming up with a certificate, he could not furnish further documents to establish his claims, and whether reference to such degrees can be made during practice in this manner,” Dr Roy had told media after cancelling his medical registration.

Today, Dr Roy said, “I have not yet received the copy of the HC order. Let me have a look first and then I will comment on it.”

Earlier, Dr Sen had been removed from the state medical council as a state government-nominated member last year after openly differing with Trinamul Congress on the issue of R G Kar hospital rape and murder case.