Terror suspects arrested in Murshidabad

People in Murshidabad are in a state of fear following the arrests of several leaders of militant groups from Bangladesh. The local residents are united in their demand that these individuals should not be spared under any circumstances.

Questions have arisen after the arrest of Shad Radi, also known as Shab Sheikh, along with Minarul Sheikh and Abbas Ali, on suspicion of being linked to terrorist activities. Concerns are growing about whether more members of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) are still hiding in the Murshidabad area. Reports suggest that intelligence agencies are secretly monitoring the region, adding to local speculations. Hariharpara MLA Niyamat Sheikh commented, “Let the police investigate who is associated with terrorist organisations.”

However, the local people remain anxious. Discussions are ongoing about whether more arrests will follow. Naoda panchayat samiti president Sahidul Islam remarked, “A man came from Bangladesh and settled here. Now, we learn he was involved in militant activities. This has left people in the area frightened.” Shab reportedly came from Bangladesh and initially stayed in Durlabhpur, Naoda. He even managed to procure a voter ID card there. Pintu Sheikh, a resident of Durlabhpur, said, “We used to see him in the area. We never suspected he was involved in terrorist activities. We now hear he illegally procured a voter ID and Aadhaar card here. People are scared after learning this.” Later, Shab moved to his uncle’s house in Kedaritala, Hariharpara.

Minnal Sheikh, a resident of Kedaritala, said, “I have known Shab since childhood. He behaved well with everyone in the neighborhood. Hearing about his arrest on terrorism charges is alarming.” Another resident, Shahjahan Ali, added, “One of the villagers had been living in Bangladesh for a long time. His second son is Shab. He often visited the village from Bangladesh. But now, learning about his ties to terrorists has left people terrified.”

Assam STF has also arrested two individuals, Abbas Ali and Minarul Sheikh, from Hariharpara on charges of sedition, passport forgery, and conspiracy for subversive activities. Abbas was arrested early Wednesday morning from Nishchintapur, while Minarul was taken into custody from Magura. The state police stated that the STF was assisted by local authorities in these arrests. According to intelligence reports, the arrested individuals are members of the banned Bangladeshi organisation Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT). It is also suspected that Abbas and Minarul had connections in Assam.

Minarul, a pump repairer used to bring onion seeds from Assam and sell them to local farmers. Sources claim this trade gave him frequent opportunities to travel to Assam, and people from Assam also visited his home. Although these details were not widely known earlier, locals are now discussing these connections following the arrests.

Swami Pradiptananda, also known as Karthik Maharaj and the head of Bharat Sevashram Sangha in Beldanga, Murshidabad, said the rise of militant activities in the area is extremely dangerous not just for the state but for the entire country.

However, some locals and family members of Minarul, who is illiterate, are struggling to believe the allegations against him. Intelligence sources are also investigating the possibility that the two arrested men from Assam frequently travelled to Murshidabad and Jalpaiguri to meet Minarul and Abbas. Abbas’s private madrasa, where Minarul’s younger son studied, has remained shut since Abbas’s arrest. Abbas’s family members claim he often travelled to different places, including Beldanga and Suti, primarily to collect funds for the madrasa. Police have seized mobile phones from both Abbas and Minarul. According to sources, they were part of several WhatsApp groups, raising suspicions.

However, some claim that many people unknowingly remain in such groups. Abbas and Minarul’s families similarly argued that their presence in these groups might have been unintentional. Shad Sheikh, an active member of ABT, reportedly lived in a nearby village in Magura for about 12 years.