Tension over idol immersion ahead of Assembly bypolls

There was tension following allegations of an attack on a Kali Puja immersion procession in the Rajabazar area of Kolkata. With six crucial Assembly by-elections on the horizon, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched fierce criticisms against the state government over the incident.

Amit Malviya, the BJP’s national IT cell head and co-observer for Bengal, accused the state administration of failing to protect Hindu devotees and places of worship. In a statement, Malviya said, “Hindu temples and devotees continue to be attacked in West Bengal, during Kali Puja. In Rajabazar, a procession of goddess Kali’s idol immersion was stone-pelted and assaulted; Narkeldanga Police failed to intervene and protect the devotees. Mamata Banerjee, either take immediate action or step down. Your ‘vote bank’ is creating havoc and targeting Hindus with impunity. Enough is enough.”

Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari echoed Malviya’s sentiments, calling the incident an example of “appeasement politics at its height.” He said, “Ma Kali’s immersion procession was attacked at Rajabazar; Kolkata. Narkeldanga Police failed to act and protect the devotees. @CPKolkata if you are yet not waking up from your deep slumber then request for the deployment of CAPF immediately in the interest of common & innocent Bharatiyas, who time and again are coming under attack from the radicals in WB.”

Kolkata Police refuted these claims. In an official statement shared on X, the police clarified that the situation was misrepresented.

“An attempt has been made on social media to create a fake narrative about the incident at Narkeldanga. No Kali Puja immersion procession was attacked. Issue was related to parking of a bike which led to a fight between two individuals and further escalated.” (1/2)

“However police intervened timely and brought the situation under control. The scheduled Kali Puja immersion procession was completed peacefully and without any hindrance.” (2/2)

Trinamul Congress spokesperson Riju Dutta wrote on X: “Fake News Peddlers & Communal Pathological Liars like @amitmalviya & @SuvenduWB are spreading Lies Again…

Yesterday, at Narkeldanga Main Road, a scuffle broke out between two individuals regarding a bike parking which further escalated…

A history sheeter named “Bogi” – @BJP4Bengal Cadre tried to make it a communal issue..

@KolkataPolice brought the situation under control.

The incident has nothing to do with “Maa Kali Procession for Immersion” whatsoever…

BJP knows very well that they can never win Bengal, electorally or fairly, thus they resort to their last option – communal card to somehow polarise a society for electoral mileage…

SHAME ON YOU!”

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had previously warned about potential disruptions during the festive season. On 25 October, she had alerted intelligence agencies to remain vigilant, cautioning that “some may try to take advantage of adverse situations to create unrest.” Banerjee emphasised the importance of heightened surveillance in sensitive areas, particularly during major celebrations like Kali Puja and Jagadhatri Puja. Notably, similar concerns arose during Durga Puja, but the police’s swift action prevented disturbances from escalating. The incident, coupled with conflicting narratives from political parties and the police, has intensified the political atmosphere in West Bengal, as tensions run high ahead of the upcoming elections.