# Bengal

Teen gets relief after swallowing pin

A 16-year-old girl from Prasanna Nagar, Jalpaiguri, got relief at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) after a critical case involving the ingestion of a hijab pin.

SNS | Kolkata | December 5, 2024 8:13 am

NBMCH (file photo)

A 16-year-old girl from Prasanna Nagar, Jalpaiguri, got relief at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) after a critical case involving the ingestion of a hijab pin. Initially treated at a private institution, Sneha Afroj was referred to NBMCH when the removal attempt failed.

Sneha presented at the NBMCH ENT emergency on the evening of 3 December, a day after accidentally swallowing the pin. Urgent evaluation revealed the foreign object lodged in the inlet of her right main bronchus. An emergency bronchoscopy was scheduled for 4 December.

A skilled medical team, led by Dr Radheshyam Mahato, head of the ENT & head neck surgery department, and supported by Dr Saumik Das, Dr Monideepa Sarkar, Dr Soumendu Bhaumik, Dr Ajitava Sarkar and Tapabrata Pal, conducted the procedure alongside anaesthesiologists Dr Subrata Mandal and Dr Santanu Ghosh.

The bronchoscopy successfully retrieved the pin without complications. Sneha is now recovering in the surgical observation room and is reported to be stable.

