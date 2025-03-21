Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva hails protestors of Emergency as ‘loktantra fighters’

Addressing those who were detained during the 1975-77 Emergency, Delhi BJP President on Friday commemorated the anniversary of the lifting of Emergency as a day of victory for democracy.

Speaking at an event organised by Loktantra Vijay Diwas at the NDMC Convention Centre here, Sachdeva hailed the protestors of Emergency as patriots and said to understand democracy, one needs to understand those who opposed the Emergency.

The event, organized by the Loktantra Senani Association, was attended by former Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, National president of the Loktantra Senani Sangh Kailash Soni, Satyanarayan Jatiya, O.P. Babbar, and Subhash Arya among others.

Sachdeva reminded the gathering how ruthless Congress rulers allegedly crushed democracy on June 25, 1975. Many of those who fought against the Emergency endured torture, spent 19 months in jail, and some even sacrificed their lives, and it is upon their sacrifices that Indian democracy stands today, the Delhi BJP chief added.

The BJP leader further stated that honouring all those who witnessed and suffered during the Emergency is a privilege for Delhi.

He urged the youth to understand how democracy was repeatedly attacked during Congress rule back in that time, and the 19-month-long period was a testament to the grand old party’s cruelty and alleged dictatorship.

The BJP leader expressed his sympathy for all the emergency detainees and their families who endured hardships during that time.

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strengthened India’s democratic voice worldwide, ensuring that the people’s voice remains the true strength of Indian democracy.

Sachdeva stated that Delhi is honoured to welcome democracy fighters from different states, and assured that the BJP government will do whatever is necessary for them, though no government can truly increase the honor of such great individuals—rather, by serving them, the government only honours itself.