Tech team inspects broken Balasan bridge

A three-member team of technical experts today examined the bridge over the Balasan river on National Highway-31 in Siliguri after a portion of the same caved in after one of the pillars tilted following heavy rainfall in the region yesterday.

The traffic restrictions on the bridge that connects Bagdogra Airport triggered huge traffic congestion in the town today. Sources said the chief engineer of the state PWD, superintending engineer of the National Highway, design and planning circle, and the regional officer from the ministry of road transport and Highway arrived here from Kolkata and visited the site.

“They assessed the condition of the pillar and the entire bridge today. They are likely to hold a meeting tomorrow. The team will submit a report of their findings based on which steps will be taken. Repair work will be carried out

as the water level recedes,” the sources said.

PWD sources said around one feet portion of the ‘well foundation’ of the bridge had been settled. “We measured the deflection today and there is hardly any change as there is no movement of heavy vehicles on the bridge now,” said an engineer of the NH-IX Division of the PWD. The team also inspected National Highway-55, which connects Siliguri with Darjeeling, as a portion of the road caved in near Mahanadi near Kurseong.

The traffic wing of the Siliguri Metropolitan Police has, meanwhile, restricted movement on the bridge, which is more than 50 years old, after the incident yesterday morning. Only two-wheelers and pedestrians are allowed to take the bridge. According to the advisory issued by the police, other vehicles including those carrying tourists to and from Bagdogra side are following the Naukaghat route, and vehicles going to Bagdogra from Darjeeling, Mirik and Kurseong sides are plying via Gaidhura, Panighatta and Bengdubi.

The diversion of traffic, meanwhile, resulted in traffic snarls in the main town today. “Traffic congestion has been a perennial problem in the town and now the extra volume of traffic has triggered snarls. Vehicles are now either plying on Burdwan Road or Hill Cart Road. We are trying to ensure that the traffic runs smoothly,” said a senior officer of the traffic department.

Fire and emergency services are also taking a detour due to the restrictions. SMC to undertake health audit of bridges The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) will carry out a detailed health audit of bridges. A decision to this effect was taken today after heavy rainfall damaged a number of roads and culverts under the SMC area.

“We will conduct a thorough technical audit of the bridges as soon as the water level goes down. The study will help us assess the situation. Preliminary inspection of the PWD said the major bridges had not been affected,” said

the chairperson of the board of administrators of the civic body Gautam Deb. Mr Deb said he would discuss the latest condition of a bridge on the Mahananda river on National Highway 31, following the heavy rainfall.

He chaired a meeting with the Siliguri Sub Divisional Officer, officials of the PWD, irrigation department, West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, police and disaster management to review the situation.

Mr Deb said they were assessing the nature of damage caused due to the rains.

Many roads and some high drains have been damaged. Meanwhile, Bhupendranagar under ward 42, Debasis Colony under ward 24, Baikunthapur, Sastri Nagar under ward 41 were waterlogged. Six power transformers had been defunct, and power connection had snapped after trees fell on electric wires, but the connections were restored later, it is learnt.