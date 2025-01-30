Tea Board sets 2025 plucking and making timeline

Tea Board of India has announced that tea plucking and manufacturing for the 2025 cropping season will commence only after winter dormancy ends, allowing tea bushes to sprout fresh buds. The directive, issued by the Licensing & Registering Authority of Tea Board, sets mandatory compliance dates for tea manufacturers in North Bengal, Sikkim, Darjeeling Hills, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Based on feedback from industry stakeholders and scientific institutions, the Tea Board has aligned the timeline with the natural cropping pattern. According to the order, plucking and receiving of green tea leaves will begin on 17 February 2025 in Dooars, Terai, and Bihar, while in Darjeeling Hills and Sikkim, the process will start on 27 February 2025. Tea manufacturing in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will commence on 7 March.

Advertisement

The Tea Board has also provided an exemption clause for gardens that follow non-traditional pruning or cultivation methods and for manufacturers producing orthodox, green, or specialty teas. Such entities may apply for exemptions through the respective Tea Board offices.

Advertisement

Officers of the Tea Board, not below the rank of Assistant Director of Tea Development, are authorised to review and recommend these exemption requests. The directive aims to ensure better crop management while maintaining industry standards.