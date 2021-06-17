The Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha’s Binoy Tamang faction is all set for a major reshuffle in the party organisation, with the faction’s president, Mr Tamang, today announcing the dissolution of all party sub-divisional committees in Darjeeling, Kurseong and MirikPanighatta.

According to Mr Tamang, the step was being taken to strengthen the party, postAssembly elections. As he made the announcement, Mr Tamang stressed on having leaders in the party who work, as opposed to those who do not. Speaking metaphorically, he said, “I would rather have an army of Pandavas than that of the Kauravas. If one is in a party, he/she should work for the people selflessly. Only those who are disciplined will be given party posts. Leaders who do not bring people will be kept as ordinary members and those that bring people will be given posts.”

“Even though we lost (in two seats) in the last elections, the voting percentage of our party without any alliance is the highest in north Bengal. We have to, however, find out why we lost as there will be more elections. We are making major changes in the party, including leaders, so as to strengthen our party,” he said.

Announcing the disbanding of the party committees, he said, “Our party general secretary Anit Thapa will be preparing a report of our party from all the places in the hills until 10 July. Until that is done, a committee we have appointed in the three places will look after those areas.”

Mr Tamang, however, maintained that for Kalimpong district, a decision would be taken for the committee there, along with the Nari Morcha and Yuva Morcha, after a high-level meeting there in a few days. As for Darjeeling, he said that the women’s front, along with the youth front, will be personally monitored by him, along with the central, district and subdivision committees. He also said that a monitoring committee for the central, district and frontal organizations will be fixed later.

“No one will be allowed to take party decisions with them having to discuss with me first, and that includes the general secretary. Along with that, no one from the party is allowed to hold a press conference or issue statements, apart from me, until further notice. I will depute someone to do so whenever I am not available,” Mr Tamang said.