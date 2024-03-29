Take Dilip Ghosh to a psychiatrist: Kirti Azad

After Dilip Ghosh’s controversial statement on chief minister Mamata Banerjee, TMC candidate from Burdwan Durgapur Kirti Azad attacked the BJP candidate.

Azad, while campaigning in Burdwan town this morning said, “Dilip Ghosh has lost his mental balance. He needs to visit a psychiatrist and it’s better the BJP leadership should take him to the physician sooner. If they fail, I’m ready to arrange the same for him at my cost.”

The MLA, Burdwan South, Khokon Das, district youth TMC president Rasbehari Haldar were accompanying Azad while the candidate was campaigning walking around the Burdwan Municipality wards 14 & 15 this morning. Asked about BJP’s show cause to Ghosh, Azad said, “It’s like their so-called ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ – both don’t work and are useless.”

The district BJP has condemned Azad’s counter remark to Ghosh and the party’s district Youth Morcha president Sudhir Ranjan Saw said, “We’ve brought the matter to the notice of the Election Commission today.”