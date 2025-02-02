9 arrested for defrauding Rs 1.30 crore

For the first time in the history of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC), the Asansol cyber police station has cracked a digital arrest case and has arrested nine persons of an international racket.

On 18 January, Asansol South police station, Chanchal Kumar Banerjee lodged a complaint that from 10 January this year to 18 January he was under digital arrest. Around Rs 1.3 crore has been taken away by the scammers.

Immediately, the victim lodged a complaint at Asansol Cyber police station. The miscreants have called the victim in a WhatsApp call claiming to be a reputed courier company and alleged that using his aadhaar card some offensive materials have been sent to Bangkok through courier.

Little later, Delhi Police and a CBI phone call came from New Delhi. They have been calling them through audio calls and video calls.

Police then arrested one of the accused from a hotel in Kolkata.

Based on his statements, another person was arrested from Jagatdal in Hooghly. Later, more associates were identified and two teams of ADPC arrested three persons from Kolkata and one more was arrested from Haridevpur.