UP govt provides nearly Rs 164 crore in compensation to farmers for crops damaged by floods

The Uttar Pradesh government has provided Rs 163.15 crore in compensation for crops damaged by floods across the state this monsoon season.

So far, 3,12,866 farmers from 34 flood-affected districts have received financial assistance.

Lakhimpur Kheri has received the highest compensation, with over Rs 70 crore distributed among more than 1.10 lakh farmers.

According to Relief Commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami here on Sunday, a survey of damaged crops was conducted in the flood-hit regions on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure timely payment to affected farmers. The floods, caused by water released from Nepal and hilly areas, impacted 1,10,989.26 hectares of crops in 34 districts.

He added, “The government compensates farmers for crop losses exceeding 33 per cent due to unseasonal rains, hailstorms, and floods. In total, the crops of 3,71,370 farmers were affected, and compensation has been provided to 3,12,866 farmers so far. The flood’s impact was most severe in Lakhimpur Kheri, where the crops of 1,10,990 farmers were damaged, and Rs 70.88 crore was paid to 1,10,105 farmers. In Lalitpur, Rs 21.9 crore has been distributed among 54,462 farmers whose crops were affected, out of a total of 81,839 farmers impacted. Similarly, in Siddharthnagar, Rs 15.41 crore has been allocated to 29,261 farmers out of 30,144 affected by the flood.”

Under the directive of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, compensation for crop damage has been promptly provided to flood-affected farmers. The assistance covers districts such as Ambedkarnagar, Auraiya, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Badaun, Bahraich, Ballia, Balrampur, Banda, Barabanki, Basti, Bulandshahr, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Hamirpur, Hardoi, Hathras, Jalaun, Jhansi, Kanpur Dehat, Kushinagar, Mau, Mirzapur, Pilibhit, Rampur, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur, Shravasti, Sitapur, and Varanasi.

So far, 98 per cent of the affected farmers in these districts have received compensation for their losses, and efforts are ongoing to complete the distribution to the remaining two percent, the official claimed.