Southwest monsoon to retreat from Odisha in next 2 days

The southwest monsoon has started to withdraw from the coastal state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Bhubaneswar regional centre said on Sunday.

The Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar,Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khordha, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal , Deogarh, Sonepur, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, and many parts of Bolangir, Kandhamal, Ganjam, and some parts of Nuapada and Kalahandi districts on Sunday.

The line of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon now passes through 28.5°N/89.5°E, 27.0°N/90.0°E Dhubri, Tura, 22°N/89°E, 20°N/87°E, Gopalpur, Raipur, 22.5°N/79.5°E, Khargone, Nandurbar, Navsari and 20°N/70°E. Conditions are very likely to become favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from remaining parts of Odisha during next 2 days, said Umasankar Das, scientist, Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

Advertisement