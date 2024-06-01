Swimming lessons to young minds to save them from drowning

Alarming rate of drowning deaths in the district has become a matter of great concern not only for the parents but also for the local and district administration. Every other day, there are reports of drowning deaths in the river and water bodies of the district.

Drowning death case studies have revealed that it is more among the teenagers and youths.

The Hooghly river banks from Uttarpara to Bansberia have been beautified, parks, children playgrounds and space for restaurants and food vendors have been developed, which draw hundreds of people from all ages at the river banks. However, no safety and security measures have been taken to keep vigilance on different river banks. On many occasions, the teenagers in a playful mood step into the river, unaware of the water current and the depth and are carried away by the high tide. Youths assemble in groups in the banks to celebrate occasions and also consume liquor and in an inebriated state step into the river and are carried away by turbulent river currents. On many occasions family members with their children step into the river to perform religious rituals, carelessly, they wade in deep water and are then caught in the swift water currents.

Bengal Swimming Association sub-committee member and secretary of Chatra Swimming Club and another Shibaji Ghosh said, “It has been found, most drowning victims do not know swimming, there is no substitute of swimming to save one’s life when in deep water. Most of the drowning deaths are caused due to carelessness. It is very necessary for the parents to teach their children swimming. At the swimming club, the candidates are taught to keep themselves afloat and save themselves from drowning even in unfavourable circumstances. The schools should include swimming as an extracurricular activity so that from the very beginning swimming becomes a part of their life.”

Deep water diver and life saver Shubojit said, “Only under special guidance one should step down in a river or other waterbody. In most of the cases, unwanted fun has proved fatal. Swimming must be considered an essential part of our life.”