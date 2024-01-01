The teenage students of Serampore Girls High School, some of whom are going to appear in the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examination next year, shared their sweet and bitter memories of the year ending today. Class X student Ahana Das said that a debate club which was jointly organised by Serampore Girls High School and Bethune College gave her the opportunity to tap her hidden talent. “I was really amazed to find myself brave enough to participate in a debate, I discovered the potential which lay latent within me. At the same time I felt quite pained that the eligible candidates were deprived of jobs. I hope such problems will be amicably resolved by the state government and create more job opportunities for us when we become eligible.

She added that a report published in The Statesman about a student of her school donating her entire savings for the needy inspired her (in photo). “I bought warm clothing for our house keeper and book and stationery for her two children entirely from my savings.”

A Madhyamik candidate, Swagata Chakraborty said: “I am both excited and tense over my first board examination. This year the Madhyamik examination is being held much earlier owing to the impending election. Our preparation time have been shortened.” Another student Kritika Paul expressed her profound sadness over the death of her grandmother. She said she was detected with cancer and later succumbed.

A day must come soon when cancer will not create anguish and will be a completely cureable disease. Students Tiyasha Singha Roy, Martina Khan and others said they still cannot forget the tragic deaths of so many passengers of the Coromandel Express near Balsore in Odisha, adding that the railways need to be more responsible about the safety and security of train passengers. “We will never forget the joyful moments of the school annual programme, science exhibition, Saraswati Puja and Teachers Day. We feel enriched by the extra curricular activities which have helped us to understand our social responsibilities better,” the students said