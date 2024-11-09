Suvendu urges PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar on safety of Hindus in Bangladesh

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar, raising concerns over alleged human rights violations against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh.

Mr Adhikari called attention to what he describes as “indiscriminate crackdowns” on Hindu community members in Chattogram on 5 November by a Joint Task Force comprising the Bangladeshi Army, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and police forces. According to Adhikari’s statement, the task force, equipped with riot gear and firearms, reportedly descended on Hindu-populated areas, including Hazari Gali, shortly after dusk. The group allegedly vandalised Hindu-owned properties, looted valuable items from homes and shops and detained over 200 Hindu men. Adhikari expressed concern that some detainees may have faced severe harm or fatality. The attack follows a recent pro-Hindu rally in Chattogram that Adhikari suggests embarrassed the administration, led by Mohammad Yunus, the interim leader of Bangladesh.

He alleged that Yunus ordered this crackdown as a retaliatory measure. The incident, according to Adhikari, reveals a troubling pattern of repression faced by the Hindu community, which he believes mirrors oppressive tactics seen in authoritarian regimes.

Advertisement

“The atrocities against Bangladeshi Hindus are crossing the limits of tolerance,” Adhikari stated in his letter, which also referenced historical acts of systemic violence. He called for global solidarity among Hindus to condemn these actions and for India to take diplomatic steps to address the humanitarian crisis. Adhikari appealed to the external affairs minister and the Indian government to advocate for the rights of Bangladeshi Hindus, urging diplomatic intervention to provide “respite to the persecuted Hindu community of Bangladesh.”

His appeal has sparked a broader discussion on social media, with support from several organisations, including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), ISKCON, and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), calling for action to safeguard human rights across borders. While Bangladesh’s interim government has previously denied accusations of religious persecution, the scale and coordination of this recent crackdown, coupled with allegations of vandalism and looting, have raised questions about the safety and rights of minority communities.