Suvendu calls eradicate corruption

The BJP MLA, Suvendu Adhikari during an election campaign gave a call for the eradication of corruption and formation of a double-engine government. He came down heavily on the TMC-led government for its involvement in mass corruption in every sector and different government departments.

During the election campaign in favour of Locket Chatterjee for Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency, Mr Adhikari lashed out at the TMC government for its involvement in corruption. Mr Adhikari said, “During the rule of TMC government, corruption has become a normal practice in every stage of administration, right from the panchayat, districts and state level. The ruling party speaks of progress and development but how can development happen alongside mass corruption. They have cheated and deprived the common people, funds allotted for 100 days’ work, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana does not reach the people and funds are looted and misused.”

