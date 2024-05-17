Summer school programme for kids

Summer holidays are an exciting time for children, offering a break from the routine of school and a chance to explore new experiences. The summer break is filled with boundless possibilities, where young minds are eager to discover, create, and grow.

The British Council has announced the launch of the much-awaited Summer School 2024. The programme offers an enriching two-week theme-based short course for children aged 6-17. With two captivating themes – Learning with Creativity! And Engaging with Confidence!

The Summer School 2024 is perfectly designed to provide children with a unique learning experience that combines the joy of summer holidays with valuable language and social skills development. Batch 1 will finish on 24 May and batch 2 from 27 May to 7 June. With classes scheduled for 2 hours a day, 5 days a week, children will immerse themselves in engaging activities that stimulate their creativity, boost confidence and enhance communication skills.

