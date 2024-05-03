JDBI graduating students present fashion show

J D Birla Institute in collaboration with Indo British Scholars Association (IBSA) & British Council hosted the illustrious fashion show Kaleidoscope 2024 which showcases sustainable fashion with each ensemble telling a unique story of creativity, sustainability and cultural renaissance of batch of 2021-2024.

The event was graced by the presence of chief guest, Kiran Uttam Ghosh, designer, guest of honor, Alison Barrett, director, British Council India, Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to Kolkata, Debanjan Chakrabarti, director British Council East and Northeast India, Hugh Boylan, Australian Consul General, Elizabeth Lee, director American Center, Anne Vasquez, Acting Consul General US Consulate and the members of our co-host, Rajive Kaul, chairman, Presidents Council, IBSA and Chairman, Nicco Engineering Services Ltd; and Founder & Promoter of Nicco Parks and Resorts Limited, Subrata Paul, president, IBSA and director, BTL EPC Ltd and advisor, Simplex Infrastructure Ltd., Reetasri Ghosh, Chair Programs Council IBSA and Educational Coach and Leadership Development Facilitator along with Major General V N Chaturvedi (Retd.), Secretary General, Vidya Mandir Society,VasusriJhaver, Member Governing Council of Schools under Vidya Mandir Society and an Educationist and Deepali Singhee, principal, J D Birla Institute and the jury Prof (Dr) Bhavna Chanana, director and professor, Amity School of Fashion Technology, Mumbai, Ravi Bhalotia, director, Aarbee, Kolkata and Prerna Mundra, founder, Parfait (an alumnus of JDBI) whose unwavering support contributed to the event’s grandeur.

Every piece of six collections tells a story of being a stylist while also being eco conscious. It showcases how fashion can be fabulous while also being sustainable and kind to the mother earth.

