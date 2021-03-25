The UK-based University of Dundee, in conjunction with the British Council, is offering the ‘GREAT scholarships’ 2021-22 for Indian students to study a full time, on campus, postgraduate taught course of value £10,000 starting in September 2021.

The University of Dundee currently has 14 GREAT Scholarships available for the 2021-22 academic year for students from China (two), Egypt (one), Ghana (one), India (one), Indonesia (two), Kenya (one), Malaysia (two), Pakistan (two) and Thailand (two) for all subjects.

The 1-year scholarship programme is offered across a number of postgraduate academic programmes such as Anatomy / Forensic Anthropology / Forensic and Medical Art, Architecture and Urban Planning, Art and Design, Biological/Biomedical Sciences, Biomedical Engineering / Medical Imaging, Business (Accountancy / Economics / Finance / International Business), Civil Engineering / Structural Engineering, Computing / Applied Computing / Data Science / Data Engineering, Education, Electronic Engineering, Energy Petroleum and Mineral Law and Policy, English, Geography / Environmental Science, History, Law, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering / Industrial Engineering, Nursing and Health Sciences, Philosophy, Physics, Politics and International Relations, Psychology, Social Work.

The scholarship worth £10,000 towards the tuition fees is jointly funded by the British Council, the GREAT British Campaign and the University of Dundee. The ‘GREAT scholarship’ is aimed at international students who want to study at a UK University for a one-year postgraduate course. It also encourages the students to apply and demonstrate an interest in the chosen subject, through examples of work or academic experience.

Eligibility Criteria:

Are a passport holder from India

Have an offer to study a full time, on campus, postgraduate taught programme at the University of Dundee, starting in September 2021

Have International Fee Status as verified by the University of Dundee

Application Deadline: The application deadline is 7th May 2021

Completed application forms are to be returned to: [email protected]