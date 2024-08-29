Sukanta Majumdar arrives at Dorina Crossing where Kolkata Police stopped BJP workers from setting up stage for protest

West Bengal BJP President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar late at night reached the Dorina Crossing where the Kolkata Police tried to stop the BJP workers from setting up the stage for protest.

According to the Office of Sukanta Majumdar, the work to set up the stage has now resumed.

Earlier, even after receiving the order of the Calcutta High Court, Kolkata Police stopped BJP cadres from making a protest platform at Dorina Crossing.

On Wednesday, Sukanta Majumdar staged a sit-in protest on the road at Baguiati in Kolkata during the 12-hour ‘Bengal Bandh’ called by BJP in Bengal.

Majumdar also wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for advocating violence and said that “shamelessly inciting gathering” by West Bengal CM is nothing less than a blatant endorsement of revenge politics from the highest office in the state.

In his letter, the Union Minister called for “immediate attention” against the statements made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her address to the Student Wing of TMC today in Kolkata.

Majumder further stated that she “shamelessly incited gathering” and declared that she “never sought revenge, but now, do what needs to be done.”

“This is nothing less than a blatant endorsement of revenge politics from the highest office in the state,” he said.

BJP called for a ’12 hour Bengal Bandh’ after Kolkata police resorted to lathi charges, the use of water cannons and tear gas against the protestors in Nabnna Abhiyaan’ Rally.

The rally termed “Nabanna Abhiyan” started from the College Square in the capital of West Bengal, amid heightened security around the West Bengal state secretariat with protestors gathering at the Santragachi area in Howrah.

On August 27, chaos broke out in the streets of Kolkata. Security personnel lobbed tear gas shells, used water cannons and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse protestors on the Howrah Bridge marching towards the West Bengal State Secretariat Nabanna, amidst the growing protests over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case.

The murder and alleged sexual assault of a female trainee doctor on August 9 at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital caused national outrage and many rallies have been held in different states of the country.