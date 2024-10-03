Students of Techno India Group creates eco-friendly idol

Students of Techno India Group today unveiled a 7-ft high eco-friendly Durga idol, created by them, at Techno Main Campus, Salt Lake.

Crafted entirely from 35 packets of tissue paper, fabric and vibrant paints, the idol showcases the artistry and dedication of students from Techno India Group Public Schools (TIGPS), Techno Main Salt Lake (TMSL) and Techno India University (TIU) for weeks, under the expert guidance of the distinguished faculty. The students have been creating beautiful, sustainable Durga idols for the past three years. First and second year they made it with unused engineering products and fabric. This year the handcrafted masterpiece made of tissue papers will make its international debut at the Thames Durga Parade in London organised by Heritage Bengal Global.

The grand unveiling was marked by the presence of music composers Sourendro Soumyojit, Prof Manoshi Roychowdhury, co-chairperson, Techno India Group and Meghdut Roy Chowdhury, founder Make Calcutta Relevant Again & chief innovation officer Techno India Group.

