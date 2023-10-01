Student killed, 4 injured in reckless driving incident on Maa Flyover

A college student was killed and four injured after a speeding car went out of control and crashed into a light post on the Maa Flyover last night.

Police said that the vehicle, which was travelling at an extremely high speed, hit a lamp post on the centre divider, shattering it. The car was completely mangled in the mishap, with wreckage sprawled across the road.

The deceased was identified as Nihar Agarwal (19), a student of St. Xaviers Col- lege and resident of Tollygaunge Circular Road, who was said to be driving the car at the time of the mishap.

Police have collected CCTV footage for further investigation.According to police, the ill-fated car was carrying a total of five passengers, including four men and one woman.

The driver of the car, Nihar, died at the scene of the accident. The remaining four occupants were taken to the SSKM Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment for their injuries. All the victims involved in the accident are aged between 19 and 27 years old and all are students. Police believe that the excessive speed of the vehicle led to the driver losing control, resulting in the fatal mishap. Authorities are also investigating whether the passengers were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Advertisement

Police have cordoned off the area, and an investigation is currently underway to

determine the exact cause of the accident. Kolkata Police’s disaster response team and local authorities worked together to extract the driver’s body from the wreckage.

The impact of the crash was so intense that it ruptured a nearby gas line, adding further complexity to the rescue operation. As a result of the accident, traffic on the Maa Flyover route was temporarily suspended, causing disruptions in the area’s normal flow for three hours.