Strike halts Siliguri, clashes at NJP station

A 12-hour strike called by the BJP in West Bengal led to near-total shutdown across Siliguri and its adjoining areas on Wednesday.

Tensions escalated near New Jalpaiguri (NJP) station when TMC workers allegedly attacked local BJP MLA Shikha Chatterjee and MP Dr Jayanta Roy.

Following the attack, Ms Chatterjee staged a demonstration in front of the NJP police station, demanding the arrest of those responsible.

The strike saw the closure of nearly all markets in central Siliguri, with only a few shops remaining open in Trinamul Congress-dominated areas.

Private buses and heavy goods carriers were off the roads, while state buses attempted to operate but were blocked by BJP workers who staged sit-ins and pelted stones.

Both BJP and TMC supporters took to the streets, advocating for and against the strike. BJP workers set fire to tyres on the roads to disrupt traffic, though a few e-rickshaws continued to operate, catering to those with urgent needs.

Prominent BJP leaders, including MLAs Sankar Ghosh (Siliguri), Shikha Chatterjee (Dabgram Fulbari), Anandamay Barman (Matigara Naxalbari), Durga Murmu (Phansidewa), and Jalpaiguri MP Dr Jayanta Roy, were actively involved in supporting the strike.

Meanwhile, Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb and other TMC leaders led a procession opposing the strike, with TMC’s trade union INTTUC playing a key role in countering BJP picketers.

At NJP railway station, INTTUC workers made concerted efforts to ensure the strike’s failure, with several vehicles available to transport passengers arriving by train.

However, a clash broke out between BJP and TMC workers at Netaji Mor near NJP when MLA Shikha Chatterjee asked shop owners to close their establishments.

The TMC workers allegedly attacked Ms Chatterjee, who managed to escape on a scooter with the help of another leader.

Police were unable to prevent TMC supporters from attacking both MLA Chatterjee and MP Dr Jayanta Roy, when he arrived to support her.

Stones were thrown at Dr Roy’s vehicle, and the situation was only brought under control after police requested the MP to leave the area.

Later, Ms Chatterjee staged a protest outside the NJP police station, demanding the arrest of those who assaulted her.