Stress on grassroots contact at Abhishek’s meet

Trinamul Congress leaders will have to ensure that the beneficiaries get the state government schemes without any difficulty, party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said today.

He held a meeting with the party leaders in north Burdwan this afternoon. Trinamul Congress leaders tweeted: “Better days are on the horizon. With an aim to enhance our services to the people and address the ground level issues. National GS @abhishekaitc held a district review meeting at Bardhaman Uttar on Day 21 of # JonoSanjpog yatra.”

The campaign to build mass contact titled Janasanjog Yatra, which started on 25 April in Dinhata in Cooch Behar district enters the 21st day today.

Mr Banerjee told the leaders that they should go to the people and ensure that they do not face any difficulty in getting various schemes. “It is mandatory that you should go to the people and listen to their grievances.

Ensure that they do not face any difficulty in getting the benefits under various schemes,” he said. It was learnt that he told the party leaders to take the initiative to make people aware of the schemes.

“There are people who are not aware of the schemes and we should inform them about the schemes,” he said. He told party leaders that the party would not tolerate any infighting.

“There is only one leader in Trinamul and she is Mamata Banerjee and the rest are all workers,” he said, adding “People will judge the party by looking at us. If we misbehave with them they will go away.”

Protests ahead of Abhishek’s visit Weather conditions was extreme outside that forced cancellation of the Mongalkote public meeting of Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of the Trinamul Congress this afternoon, but the conflict between the groups also caused a heated atmosphere within the TMC in Bhatar here when Banerjee’s convoy was stranded during the storm.

The followers of Banamali Hazra, the former MLA, Bhatar, blocked roads and started agitating on the plea that the present MLA, Mangobinda Adhikari, Ramakrishna Roy, former Block general secretary, Bhatar and block leader Manwar Islam, with at least a couple of hundred supporters started in Bhatar crossing just ahead of Abhishek arrived there.

They alleged that Mangobinda suddenly scrapped 236 booth presidents at one go and has planted persons from the BJP over our heads, which we won’t allow.