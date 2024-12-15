STF arrests arms dealer in Asansol

The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police arrested Mohammed Arif, a resident of Jharia in Jharkhand from Chandmari in Railpar area under Asansol North police station today along with illegal arms and ammunition.

Sources said that acting on a specific tip-off, the officers of STF zeroed in on the house of the alleged illegal arms dealer and nabbed Mohammed Arif (40).

STF officers have seized three semi-automatic 7 mm pistols and six empty magazines from his house after search operations. He has been handed over to Asansol North police station after his arrest.

Asansol North police station has sent him to court yesterday and took him into 10 days police custody for further investigations.

On 23 November 2024, the Special Task Force arrested an illegal arms dealer in the Kulti area and had also seized a huge quantity of arms and ammunition from his possession. At that time, one-shot pipeguns, 50 numbers of 8mm cartridges, and four 9 mm cartridges were seized by STF.

After the recent attack on a councillor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation by hired killers of neighbouring states, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed her annoyance on the entry of illegal arms, ammunitions and supri killers so easily to this state and had directed DGP Rajeev Kumar to take strict actions, after which state police special task force started raids and arrests in the bordering areas of Bihar and Jharkhand with Bengal.