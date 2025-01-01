State’s trade associations show faith in Bengal model of economy

It is heartening to note that the Government of West Bengal has adopted a new kind of economic model since the last couple of years that is showing excellent, all-inclusive and sustainable results.

Encouragement to cohesive working, between MSMEs, artisans, start-ups, and retailers; results in consumers getting what they ‘need’ and not what is conspicuous, show-off, consumption. The fruits of rising GDP reaching to all sections of society has raised the spending power of the common man. Large population in and around the state needed working from ground level.

Time has come in West Bengal for industrial growth. Number of MSMEs and industrial estates coming up all over the state outnumber almost all other states in India.

Hon. Mamta Banerjee, chief minister has very rightly assessed the importance of the vital role of traders and retailers; when she recently appreciated the vital role of traders and small shopkeepers in the state to serve MSMEs and consumers both in speeding up economic activity in the state. Her calling traders as the ‘Pillars of Bengal’s economy’, speaks of focused and meaningful policy of the state government.

This unique and all-inclusive model of economic growth is sustainable as well as helping all sections of society.

Responding to the CM’s statement, the president of Confederation of West Bengal trade Associations, an apex body of leading associations of the state, Mr Sushil Poddar expressed heartfelt gratitude in inspiring the common man and the shop-keepers all over in the districts and towns.