State’s first green road in East Burdwan

After having the state’s first blue road, East Burdwan now has a green road, a pioneering effort in Bengal, which is now set to be opened for public use.

Green pigment extracted from non-biodegradable plastic garbage is used to prepare the 1 km new road linking Kalikapur and Muchidanga villages, under Amarpur Panchayat in Ausgram-II block of East Burdwan. Chinmay Das, BDO, Ausgram-II said, “This plastic road is called a ‘green seal coat’ road and the coat will protect the road from rainwater during the monsoon months.” The road is built using the fund assistance from the 5th Finance Commission. The officials said that Rs 5.66 lakh from the fund was utilised for the purpose.

On 26 May, 2023, state panchayat and rural development minister Pradip Majumdar had inaugurated state’s first blue coat road in East Burdwan’s Raina. The blue road connects Eklakhhi and Rautara villages in Raina.

