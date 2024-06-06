State welfare schemes helped TMC in Hooghly

The people of the district have once again proved that they are quite safe and secure in the hands of Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government. The local people have benefitted from the many welfare schemes by the state government.

The various corruption issues highlighted by the BJP during the campaign against the TMC left no impact on the voters of Arambagh, Hooghly and Serampore Lok Sabha constituencies. The lack of industrial and agricultural development and unemployment issue could not shift the mindset of the voters going in favour of BJP.

The star campaigner of BJP, Narendra Modi stressed more on corruption-free governance, enhanced safety and security and empowerment of women, employment for the youth and the nation moving towards being a superpower. However, the voters rejected Modi’s theory of a double-engine government to speed up development and to have a strong government in the Centre.

Advertisement

The Serampore TMC MP-elect Kalyan Banerjee, victorious for the 4th consecutive time with a massive lead of more than 1.85 lakh votes, secured 6,73,970 votes over his BJP opponent Kabir Shankar Bose. Bose secured 4,99,140 votes and the left and Congress combine secured 2,39,146.

Kalyan Banerjee said, “People of Serampore LS constituency have again created history by giving a massive lead of more than a lakh votes. I am overwhelmed, and have no words to express my gratitude. The faith, belief and love of the people for Mamata Banerjee cannot be erased at any cost by anyone. The various welfare schemes have benefited the people at the grassroots level.

The Hooghly TMC Lok Sabha candidate Rachna Banerjee is overwhelmed by her victory margin of over 50,000 votes. She secured 7,02,744 votes against her BJP opponent Locket Chatterjee. Locket secured 6,25,891 votes. The left and Congress combine secured 1,39,919 votes.

Rachna said, “My voters have now made me Hooghly No 1 from Didi No 1. The people of Hooghly constituency have shown their faith, belief and love towards me. Now, a lot of responsibilities lie on me. I will work under the guidance of our party chief Mamata Banerjee to serve the people in a better way.

The Arambagh TMC LS candidate Mitali Bag won the Arambagh Lok Sabha seat with a leading margin of 8,100 votes. She secured 7,12,587 votes while her opponent, BJP candidate Arup Kanti Digar got 7,06,188 votes.

Mitali was too emotional to hold back her tears of joy. She said, “My soul is at peace now. My father was brutally tortured by the BJP. My victory, TMC’s victory is a befitting answer and lesson to the goons of the BJP. They attacked my vehicle during my election campaign. I express my heartfelt gratitude to Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. Mamata Banerjee picked me up from Ramakrishna Mission. I will work for the health care of mother and child. The Bhabhadighi issue will also be taken up.”