State to survey for houses under Awas Yojana scheme

The state government is to start a survey to provide houses to 11 lakh people under Awas Yojana from July.

Many people have applied for houses under Awas Yojana in Sarasari Mukhyamantri helpline. The district magistrates have been asked to ensure that there is no corruption in the construction of houses for the poor.

It may be mentioned that chief minister Mamata Banerjee had criticized the BJP-led Centre after they refused to give the dues of the job card holders under MGNREGA scheme. Despite repeated requests the Centre did not release funds and the state government paid dues to 59 lakh job card holders. The state government has prepared a scheme where the job card holders will get work for 50 days.

Miss Banerjee also criticized the Centre for not releasing funds under Awas Yojana. She had announced that the beneficiaries will get the first instalment by 31 December.

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had said over and over again that after the BJP was routed in the Assembly election in 2021, the Centre did not release any funds under Awas Plus scheme. He had also challenged PM Narendra Modi to publish a white paper giving details of the funds released under the scheme in 2021.

Senior state government officials said it is to be seen whether the new government takes steps to clear the dues. With the opposition having more MPs, they would try to put more pressure on the government to release funds that are meant for different states.