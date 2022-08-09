Demanding exemplary action against the alleged corruption in the MGNREGA funds

Demanding exemplary action against the alleged corruption in the NREGA funds in several works undertaken by gram panchayats under the ruling Trinamool Congress, members of the North Dinajpur CPI (M) committee today submitted a memorandum to the District Magistrate, Arvind Kumar Meena.

They also demanded that the DM take steps against what the party called “cut money” in the Awas Yojana scheme, and “misappropriation” of funds and “gross violation of rules” in the scheme and the high rates of fertilizers that the farmers have to buy them for.

The party also threatened to launch a movement in the district if the administration failed to look into the matter and address the issues. “Earlier, corruption was found in the implementation of NREGA works in different gram panchayats of North Dinajpur district.

The administration, however, failed to take steps against the GPs under the ruling party. There were even no investigations conducted while the party tried to hush up the matter in some cases. In the Indira Awash Yojana scheme, a huge amount of cut money was collected from beneficiaries. Fertilizers are being sold to the farmers for more than the maximum retail price.

We have demanded that the District Magistrate take strong action against such misappropriation of funds and cut money,” the Secretary of the North Dinajpur CPI (M) committee, Anowarul Hoque, said.

“If the administration fails to take action against them, we will be compelled to start a stern movement in the district,” the Secretary of the North Dinajpur CPI (M) committee, Anowarul Hoque added. District Magistrate Mr Meena could not be contacted for comment on the matter.