State reshuffles police officers

The state government today affected a major shuffle in state police administration. Nabanna officials termed it as being routine. The IPS officers, who were transferred as part of a rejig are Rajesh Kumar Yadav, who was the IGP North Bengal Region, has been posted as IGP, CID.

Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi, IGP, Jalpaiguri Range, too had been posted as IGP, CID. Prasun Bandopadhyay, IPS, DIG Raiganj Range was given additional charge of DIG Malda.

Jt CP Crime, Kolkata, Shankha Subhra Chakraborty has been shifted to the post of DIG CID. Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in WBPD in the rank of DIG, has been posted as DIG Provisioning, WB with headquarters at Kurseong. Sudeep Sarkar, IPS, DIG Malda Range, has been transferred as DIG, Personnel West Bengal. David Ivan Lepcha, IPS, SS CID, headquarter at Siliguri, has been made CO, SAP Fourth Battalion. Shiba Prasad Patra, who was CO, SAP Fourth Battalion, had been made SS CID with headquarters at Siliguri

