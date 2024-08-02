State approves new neurosciences facility in city, approves Rs 59cr

The state health department has decided to set up a seven-storied state-of-the-art Institute of Neurosciences on 17, Convent Road in the eastern part of the city.

The finance department has already approved around Rs 59 crore for the civil and electrical constructions of the seven-storey building and two electrical sub-stations inside the project premises. The institute will be operational for patients ahead of Assembly elections in the state, scheduled in 2026.

Dr Aniruddha Neogy, special secretary, medical education research and training (MERT) at Swasthya Bhaban on Thursday has written to the principal of the Calcutta National Medical College Hospital (CNMCH) informing him about the administrative clearance of the project.

The institute, which is hardly one kilometre away from CNMCH, will be kept under the administrative control of the teaching hospital in terms of patient-care services and academic activities, it’s learnt.

According to the letter, the finance department has given its nod to release funds in three financial years, 2024-25, 2025-26 and 2026-27 respectively. In the first phase, Rs 7 crore will be given while for the second phase, Rs 35 crore have been allotted. The rest of the amount will be distributed in the third and final phase in 2026-27, the letter stated.

The state PWD will be the implementing agency for the construction of the project.

With regular surge in number of patients suffering from different neurological disorders and head injury cases, caused mainly in road accidents, the state government has decided to build the Institute of Neuroscience equipped with all kinds of hi-end treatment facilities and skilled human resources like experienced specialists in neuro-medicine and neuro-surgery.

“The sole state-run Bangur Institute of Neuroscience (BIN), attached with the SSKM Hospital, is overcrowded, with a huge rush of patients from across the state. Patients’ rush will be reduced once the new institute on Convent Road becomes operational and we hope that it will be functional for patients by April 2026,” Dr Neogy told The Statesman today.

“Nothing has been decided on how many indoor beds will be there in the new hospital. PWD will start the construction work soon,” he added.

Besides the existing state-run BIN, a premier private hospital for neuroscience at Mullickbazar in the city caters to patients of neurological ailments.

The BIN, which can accommodate around 250 beds, is too overburdened to give proper and prompt treatment to patients.

It takes a minimum couple of months to get dates of neurological investigations like EEG, CT scan, MRI etc at the BIN, a senior teaching doctor of the institute said.