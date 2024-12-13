State allots Rs 10 cr for twin river rejuvenation

The state government has allocated Rs 10 crore to rejuvenate the Jorapani and Fuleswari rivers in Siliguri. The irrigation department has commenced dredging operations to remove silt and garbage and widen the rivers, aiming to restore their natural flow and improve water quality.

To curb further pollution, Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb, deputy mayor Ranjan Sarkar and other officials from the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) convened a meeting near the riverbanks to discuss restoration strategies.

Advertisement

As part of a broader initiative to enhance urban hygiene and environmental management, the SMC has introduced several measures, including modernising slaughterhouses in city markets and undertaking a major cleanup of the Jorapani and Fuleswari rivers.

Advertisement

Following a meeting with market committee members, deputy mayor Ranjan Sarkar announced that all slaughterhouses in Siliguri must instal tinted glass enclosures to shield carcasses from public view. “This step is essential to preserve the beauty and dignity of the city,” Mr Sarkar said. He also emphasised the need for proper storage of animal blood and other waste to maintain hygiene.

The market committee will compile a list of slaughterhouses, and the SMC has decided not to permit new slaughterhouses in the city.

Residents living along the riverbanks have been instructed to stop discharging sewage and wastewater into the rivers. To address sanitation issues, the SMC plans to construct community toilets for households that currently rely on latrines located on the riverbeds.

The SMC is also preparing an eviction drive to remove encroachments along the riverbanks, which will facilitate river widening after dredging activities.

Market committees have been directed to ensure that waste generated in markets is not dumped into the rivers. Despite several warnings, some market committees have failed to pay conservancy charges, complicating the SMC’s cleanup efforts.

These initiatives reflect the SMC’s commitment to environmental conservation and urban cleanliness, aligning with its vision for a cleaner and more sustainable Siliguri.