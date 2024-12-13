Mayor asks officials for beautifying eliminated GVPs

Mayor Mahesh Kumar on Friday asked officials to beautify the eliminated garbage sensitive points (GVPs) and install dustbins there.

Chairing a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of all 12 zones to review the progress of work being done to eliminate GVPs, he said that there has been satisfactory progress in the work of GVP removal and added that the civic body is moving towards achieving the target.

Advertisement

Reiterating the need to monitor the GVP points twice daily, Kumar instructed all the officials to share photos with him after cleaning the GVPs every morning and evening.The Mayor discussed issues related to GVPs and also received progress reports from the concerned officials.

Advertisement

He asked the officials to beautify the eliminated GVPs and install dustbins there and close the area with sheets. He also directed to install warning boards at GVPs that challans will be issued for throwing garbage at these points.

“The GVPs identified in each zone are being eliminated. We have pledged to clean each ward thoroughly, so that a clean and healthy environment can be ensured for the residents of Delhi,” Kumar said. He said that only with public participation, the civic body can make Delhi a clean and beautiful city.