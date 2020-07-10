The stand-off at the state-run Medical College Hospital (MCH) finally ended today clearing the decks for nonCovid patients to also get treatment. More than a week-long agitation spearheaded by the junior doctors and interns of the teaching hospital virtually forced the MCH authorities to change its decision.

With alarming surge in number of novel coronavirus cases in the state the health department had designated the MCH a Covid hospital suspending all treatment for non-Covid patients.

The move had prompted junior doctors and interns to stage agitations demanding all categories of patients including both Covid and non-Covid should be allowed to get treatment at the premier teaching hospital.

They had also gheraoed the inspection team from Swasthya Bhaban urging them to withdraw its decision to provide treatment only to patients affected by Covid-19.

Today, MCH principal issued a notice saying non-Covid patients would also be given treatment at all departments and outdoor clinics. Apart from Covid patients, people suffering from other diseases would also get indoor berths in different departments. “It’s our victory for the sake of all patients.

Thanks to the hospital authorities for meeting our demands. It’s not fair to deny medical attentions to thousands of nonCovid patients who rush to our hospital from remote districts seeking treatment,” said a junior doctor requesting anonymity.