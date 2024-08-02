Stage tribute to Rituparno Ghosh

Rudra Polash dance troupe in collaboration with Alok Foundation, will be organising Ritu Utsav 2024, tribute to legendary filmmaker/ actor Rituparno Ghosh on 3 September, the late filmmaker’s birthday.

The dance troupe will present a dance drama, based on a few of the female characters, who acted in Rituparno’s films, with the theme Nutan Prano Dao. The characters will be portrayed on stage by transgender women as a tribute to the genius.

The event will also see felicitation with Lifetime Ritu Award to famous theatre personality and actress, director, Sohag Sen for her memorable work with Rituparno Ghosh.

“Our motto is to give a platform to the transgender people in society, not only to showcase their talents but also make them inclusive through this cultural platform. There are many transgender artists, who are good dancers, theatre artists but do not get scope to showcase their talent, said transwoman lawyer Megh Sayantan Ghosh, who is directing, choreographing the show. The show will be curated by advocate Debjani Ghosh.