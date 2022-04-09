SSKM updates CBI on Anubrata’s health

SSKM Hospital authorities today updated ruling Trinamul Congress Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal’s health condition to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the multicrore rupees cattle smuggling case in the state.

In a sealed letter, the SSKM Hospital administration briefed the central investigating agency about Anubrata’s health status, saying he requires more medical treatment at the hospital.

Apart from his respiratory trouble and diabetes, he also has high blood pressure triggered by sleep apnea and cardiac ailments, according to the updated health report submitted to the CBI. The authorities have also given names of doctors in the medical board formed for the treatment of the influential Trinamul leader to the agency, SSKM Hospital sources said.

On Thursday, two CBI officials had met with SSKM Hospital authorities to take stock of his health. Anubrata had skipped CBI interrogations again for fifth time on Wednesday and was admitted to Woodburn Ward of SSKM Hospital showing symptoms of respiratory distress and gastro-intestine problems. He was scheduled to attend Nizam Palace office of the CBI around 11 am on Wednesday to face interrogations in connection with his alleged involvement in the cattle smuggling case.

The medical board, comprising experts from cardiology, endocrinology, pulmonology, urology, general medicine, ENT and anaesthesiology departments was formed to attend Anubrata in the Woodburn Block since his admission at the hospital.