WBJDF doctors march to CBI office, WBJDA protest rally at Sealdah

Agitating junior doctors, who had been holding protest movements for the past 80 days demanding justice, on Wednesday evening marched to the CBI office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake urging the central investigating agency for proper and speedy investigation so that all culprits involved in the case could get exemplary punishment.

The doctor’s are protesting for justice for the brutal rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor at R G Kar Medical College Hospital on 9 August and safety and security of medics, nurses, patients and other employees inside the government medical colleges and hospitals.

Senior medics and civil society members from all professions participated in the march, organised by the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF), formed after the incident. A huge procession of both senior and junior medics attached with government and private healthcare facilities carrying torches started from the West Bengal Medical Council Office (WBMC) around 5 pm.

The agitating WBJDF members said that they would continue their protest movement across the state till the CBI completes proper investigation.

“We have withdrawn our 17-day-long fast-unto-death at Esplanade but that doesn’t mean that we stopped our agitation at all. We would intensify our protest in coming days if the CBI fails to conduct proper investigations and state government does not resolve our unresolved issues starting from end of threat culture and corruptions inside government hospitals and holding students’ union elections in medical colleges etc,” one junior doctor said.

“We are noticing that the CBI investigation is getting slowed down and our demand to the agency to speed up the probe will continue. How did the central investigating agency in its preliminary charge sheet virtually accept the Kolkata Police inquiry report in connection with the R G Kar Hospital case?” a WBJDF member raised the issue.

On the other hand, the newly-formed West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Association (WBJDA) has also brought out a procession at Sealdah this evening demanding justice for the incident.