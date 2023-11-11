SSKM to ED: Board formed to monitor Bhadra’s condition

SSKM Hospital also known as the Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (IPGME&R) has responded to the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s queries on the health condition of Sujay Krishna Bhadra. Mr Bhadra is in custody of the central investigating agency probing the alleged scam in connection with recruitment of teachers and other staff in schools.

Sources at the SSKM Hospital has reportedly written to the ED saying that a medical board comprising experts in different departments like cardiology, endocrinology, ENT, psychiatry, general medicine etc has been formed to monitor health conditions of Mr Bhadra alias ‘Kalighat-er Kaku.’ “The medical board will decide whether the ED officials will be allowed to collect voice samples of the accused,” a member of the medical board said, requesting anonymity.

Dr PK Roy, medical super-cumvice-principal (MSVP) of the SSKM Hospital, was not available for comment. The ED wants to collect voice samples of Mr Bhadra, who is now at SSKM for treatment of postcardiac surgery complications, to find out whether they match with the recorded samples in audio clips available in his mobile phones. The investigating agency had written to the premier state-run SSKM Hospital authorities again last week, seeking a specific date when the investigators could collect voice samples of Mr Bhadra, an alleged accused in the scam.

Advertisement